Top Stories

UK drone users face safety tests or fines

The proposed laws - which also include flying restrictions - could come into effect by July.

  • 30 May 2018
  • From the section UK

Stranglers back 'under-threat' venue

The Star Inn has been part of the music scene in Guildford for more than 60 years.

  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section Surrey

Floods cause misery in London and Kent

Motorists are warned to drive only "if necessary" after thunderstorms left roads submerged.

  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section England

Sport

Latest stories

Wet weather washes out Surrey v Sussex

Surrey and Sussex's One-Day Cup match at the Oval is abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain.

  • 29 May 2018

Roy and Foakes help Surrey beat Essex

England's Jason Roy hits 86 from just 64 balls as Surrey ease to a six-wicket victory at Essex in the One-Day Cup.

  • 27 May 2018

Molinari wins PGA from McIlroy

27 May 2018

Aldershot striker McClure signs new deal

25 May 2018