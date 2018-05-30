Surrey
Top Stories
UK drone users face safety tests or fines
The proposed laws - which also include flying restrictions - could come into effect by July.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section UK
Stranglers back 'under-threat' venue
The Star Inn has been part of the music scene in Guildford for more than 60 years.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Surrey
Floods cause misery in London and Kent
Motorists are warned to drive only "if necessary" after thunderstorms left roads submerged.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section England
One in 25 Year 6 children 'severely obese'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Health
May pressured over Heathrow expansion
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Business
Spectacular lightning strikes UK
- 27 May 2018
- From the section UK
First T-level colleges announced
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Family & Education
England could have new national parks
- 27 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Russia review delays whistleblower inquest
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Surrey
The £1m-plus homes sold near you
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Where are the richest households in the UK?
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Business
Help called in for children's services
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Surrey
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Wet weather washes out Surrey v Sussex
Surrey and Sussex's One-Day Cup match at the Oval is abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain.
- 29 May 2018
Roy and Foakes help Surrey beat Essex
England's Jason Roy hits 86 from just 64 balls as Surrey ease to a six-wicket victory at Essex in the One-Day Cup.
- 27 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
European court ruling a blow to WBC
-
Chertsey traffic due to fallen tree blocking road and all travel weather - live updates
-
The road improvement schemes being considered in and around Reigate right now
-
Cycle for charity
-
Bourne Hall Museum curator gives talk on 400-year anniversary of Epsom Salts discovery
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter