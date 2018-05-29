Suffolk
Police officer hit by motorcycle
He was attempting to stop three motorcyclists when he sustained a serious injury to his leg.
- 29 May 2018
Dig at site of Sutton Hoo treasure find
Archaeologists are sifting through earth near to where an Anglo-Saxon king is believed to have been buried.
- 29 May 2018
Town get permission to talk to Hurst
Ipswich Town make an official approach for Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst.
- 28 May 2018
Woman raped in early hours attack
- 28 May 2018
Two men killed in late-night car crash
- 28 May 2018
Teacher, 26, killed in skydiving accident
- 25 May 2018
Dozens of hens saved by volunteer group
- 28 May 2018
Autographed painting saved from doomed pub
- 26 May 2018
Hurst 'can't say what future holds' amid Ipswich speculation
Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst is to speak with Ipswich Town about becoming the Championship club's new manager.
- 29 May 2018
