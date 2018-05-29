Stoke & Staffordshire
'Shorts and socks' death investigated
Police receive reports of blood-covered man trying to get into people's cars.
- 29 May 2018
Cable theft disrupts trains
Trains between Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford/Lichfield face delays.
- 30 May 2018
Catching the on-the-run park killer
How detectives found Marek Harcar who murdered Moira Jones in a Glasgow park 10 years ago.
- 29 May 2018
Boy, 17, held over man's murder
- 26 May 2018
Man found injured outside pub dies
- 26 May 2018
Stoke's Wimmer joins Hannover on loan
Stoke City defender Kevin Wimmer joins German side Hannover 96 on loan until the end of the next season.
- 27 May 2018
GB's Howell wins Judo Grand Prix bronze
Britain's Gemma Howell beats the world number one en route to claiming bronze at the Hohhot Judo Grand Prix.
- 26 May 2018
Second Burton business comes forward in Shobnall complaining about roadside flooding issue
Long delays on M6 southbound after van with trailer overturns
Homes to finally get the green light
M42 blocked northbound near Coventry after huge vehicle fire
