Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Top Stories

New neck brace for motor neurone patients

One patient had "no doubt" that the Sheffield-designed collar had improved his quality of life.

Live Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Mourners gather for boxer's funeral

Scott Westgarth fell ill following a points win in Doncaster in February and died in hospital.

Bike challenge for locked-in syndrome man

David Collings, who was left unable to move after a stroke, is cycling two hours a day on a special bike.