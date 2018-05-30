Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Top Stories
New neck brace for motor neurone patients
One patient had "no doubt" that the Sheffield-designed collar had improved his quality of life.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Mourners gather for boxer's funeral
Scott Westgarth fell ill following a points win in Doncaster in February and died in hospital.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Bike challenge for locked-in syndrome man
David Collings, who was left unable to move after a stroke, is cycling two hours a day on a special bike.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Boy in court charged with murdering teen
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Lord Mayor offers civic 'dates'
- 29 May 2018
Stabbing murder accused appears in court
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
How Rotherham won the League One play-off final
- From the section Football
Woman, 21, dies in car and van collision
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Fresh report into Northern rail disruption
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Manchester
'96-hour' fire service shifts 'unlawful'
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Cheltenham sign Blades defender Hussey
Cheltenham Town sign defender Chris Hussey on a two-year deal following his release by Sheffield United.
- 29 May 2018
Chesterfield sign Evans from Aldershot
Relegated League Two side Chesterfield sign defender Will Evans from Aldershot on a two-year deal.
- 29 May 2018
