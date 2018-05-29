Somerset
Man jailed for ex-partner's stab murder
Owen Pellow is sentenced for killing Lisa-Marie Thornton by stabbing her more than 30 times.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Somerset
Council merger gets government go-ahead
The new council will come into being in April 2019, with elections taking place a month later.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Somerset
Sport Kent beat Somerset in rain-hit match
Kent win their third successive One-Day Cup match, beating Somerset by 28 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Counties
I don't wish to be PM - Rees-Mogg
- 27 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
'No more' winter ward closures
- 29 May 2018
Where are England's 10 national parks?
- 27 May 2018
- From the section England
Rare apple trees planted in Somerset orchards
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Somerset
'Punk rock mum' relives drugs drama
Viva Hamnell, 87, recalls her years in punk and music festivals, as well as her brush with the law.
'I never wanted bowel condition to be an excuse'
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor tells BBC Points West how she deals with having a chronic bowel condition.
Trego shines as Somerset beat Middlesex
Peter Trego top scores with 65 as Somerset defeat Middlesex by 53 runs in the One-Day Cup at Taunton.
- 27 May 2018
Chopra century helps Essex beat Somerset
Essex opener Varun Chopra hits his one-day best 160 to help beat Somerset comfortably at Chelmsford.
- 25 May 2018
