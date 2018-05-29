Somerset

Top Stories

Man jailed for ex-partner's stab murder

Owen Pellow is sentenced for killing Lisa-Marie Thornton by stabbing her more than 30 times.

Council merger gets government go-ahead

The new council will come into being in April 2019, with elections taking place a month later.

Sport Kent beat Somerset in rain-hit match

Kent win their third successive One-Day Cup match, beating Somerset by 28 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Sport

Latest stories

Trego shines as Somerset beat Middlesex

Peter Trego top scores with 65 as Somerset defeat Middlesex by 53 runs in the One-Day Cup at Taunton.

  • 27 May 2018

Chopra century helps Essex beat Somerset

Essex opener Varun Chopra hits his one-day best 160 to help beat Somerset comfortably at Chelmsford.

  • 25 May 2018