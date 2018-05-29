Shropshire
Woman raped in pub's disabled toilet
Police want to trace a man in his 50s following the attack at the venue on Sunday.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Shropshire
Campaign to save town's last bank
The Barclays branch in Much Wenlock is one of four set to close across Shropshire in the next few months.
- 30 May 2018
Sport Ipswich to talk to Shrewsbury's Hurst
Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst is to speak with Ipswich Town about becoming the Championship club's new manager.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Football
Giant duck patrols 'to stop vandals'
- 25 May 2018
Legal challenge over PCC fire service role
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Shropshire
Shrewsbury confirm interest in Hopkin
Livingston offer David Hopkin a new deal as Shrewsbury Town admit they are aware the manager is pondering his future.
- 29 May 2018
Rotherham United 2-1 Shrewsbury Town (AET)
Richard Wood scores twice as Rotherham beat Shrewsbury after extra-time in the League One play-off final at Wembley.
- 27 May 2018
- comments
