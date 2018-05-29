Oxford
Live South Live: Wednesday 30 May
All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Man jailed after paedophile hunter sting
The group, known as the Shadow Hunters, live-streamed meeting the child sex offender on Facebook.
- 29 May 2018
Plaques commemorate penicillin scientists
Scientists in Oxford discovered how to develop penicillin so that it could be used as a viable drug.
- 29 May 2018
Appeal to help compost heap kittens
- 29 May 2018
New look Roy of the Rovers revealed
- 25 May 2018
Library finds 'forgotten' Georgia petition
- 25 May 2018
How many £1m-plus homes are sold near you?
- 25 May 2018
