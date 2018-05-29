Nottingham

Ex-footballer 'gun courier' jailed

Luke Thomas crashed a stolen van as he evaded police, a court heard.

Man, 20, due in court over stabbing

The four stabbings in the Nottingham area since Friday are not linked, police say.

Gary Barlow meets fan with Down's syndrome

George Walker got to sit in the seat the singer says he normally only gives to his mum.

  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section Derby

Preston joins Mansfield from Swindon

Mansfield sign defender Matt Preston after he turned down a deal to stay with League Two rivals Swindon.

  • 29 May 2018

I'd drop Broad for second Test - Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says he would drop fast bowler Stuart Broad for England's second Test match against Pakistan at Headingley.

  • 28 May 2018

Notts keeper Fitzsimons signs new deal

29 May 2018

Warwickshire beat Notts in One-Day Cup

27 May 2018

Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire washed out

25 May 2018