Blocked drains blamed for flash floods

Northamptonshire County Council says drains had not been cleared as much as "in the past".

Car crashes into statue of MP

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash which resulted in the statue of Charles Bradlaugh being hit.

  • 29 May 2018

Teen murder victim 'stabbed in chest'

Three people who had been arrested in connection with the death have been released without charge.

Saints centre Tuitavake signs new deal

Northampton centre Nafi Tuitavake signs a one-year contract extension with the Premiership club.

  • 29 May 2018

Latham innings sets up Durham victory

Durham move off the bottom of their One-Day Cup group with a five-run win against Northamptonshire.

  • 27 May 2018