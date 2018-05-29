Liverpool
The latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the North West on Wednesday 30 May.
Calls for 'abortions at home' in England
A Merseyside woman joins calls for women in England to be allowed to have medical abortions at home.
- 29 May 2018
Plan to close £10m campus criticised
A final decision on the Hartford campus will be made following a review, says Warrington & Vale Royal College.
- 29 May 2018
Sport Liverpool agree £39m Fabinho deal
- 28 May 2018
Tall Ships sail out of city
- 28 May 2018
Sport Police look into Karius death threats
- 27 May 2018
Home and Away's 'Morag' actress dies
- 29 May 2018
Mayor defends himself in Labour row
- 27 May 2018
Motorcylist dies in three-vehicle crash
- 27 May 2018
Sport What next for Liverpool and Klopp?
- 27 May 2018
Fresh report into Northern rail disruption
- 25 May 2018
Everton could land Silva this week
Everton are closing in on the appointment of Marco Silva as manager and the announcement could come this week.
- 29 May 2018
Salah 'confident' of making World Cup
Mohamed Salah says he is "confident" of playing in the World Cup after suffering a shoulder injury in the Champions League final.
- 27 May 2018
Karius 'infinitely sorry' for mistakes
27 May 2018
Jennings in for Stoneman at Headingley
28 May 2018
Mitchell ton seals Worcestershire win
27 May 2018
DC United 'hopeful' over Rooney MLS deal
27 May 2018
‘Flawed Karius pays for lack of focus’
27 May 2018
Tearful Salah 'doubtful' for World Cup
27 May 2018
Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
26 May 2018
