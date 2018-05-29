Manchester

Top Stories

Live Latest news from North West of England

The latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the North West on Wednesday 30 May.

Fatal shooting chief file passed to CPS

Assistant Chief Constable Steven Heywood may have broken the law, the police watchdog says.

Murder arrest after car hits people

A 30-year-old man is arrested after a car hit a group outside a club in Stockport, leaving one dead.

Parked cars vandalised near airport

England striker defends gun tattoo

  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section UK

Woman found dead was 'beautiful daughter'

Peter Kay's Car Share finale - the verdict

Man in his 20s raped near alleyway

Canal barrier demo after student's death

Missing teenage girl found in Manchester

Attack victims taken on theme park outing

Teenager dies and three hurt in field

Sport Man Utd to join Women's Championship

Police appeal after Iraqi consulate fire

Video 'It brings a sense of bonding'