The latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the North West on Wednesday 30 May.
- From the section Lancashire
Fatal shooting chief file passed to CPS
Assistant Chief Constable Steven Heywood may have broken the law, the police watchdog says.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Manchester
Murder arrest after car hits people
A 30-year-old man is arrested after a car hit a group outside a club in Stockport, leaving one dead.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Manchester
Parked cars vandalised near airport
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Manchester
England striker defends gun tattoo
- 29 May 2018
- From the section UK
Woman found dead was 'beautiful daughter'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Manchester
Peter Kay's Car Share finale - the verdict
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Man in his 20s raped near alleyway
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Manchester
Canal barrier demo after student's death
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Tyne & Wear
Missing teenage girl found in Manchester
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Attack victims taken on theme park outing
- 26 May 2018
- From the section York & North Yorkshire
Teenager dies and three hurt in field
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Manchester
Sport Man Utd to join Women's Championship
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Football
Police appeal after Iraqi consulate fire
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Manchester
'It brings a sense of bonding'
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Manchester
Man Utd close in on Porto's Dalot
Manchester United are close to making Porto's teenage right-back Diogo Dalot their first summer signing.
- 29 May 2018
'England players have discussed racism'
England players have discussed what they would do if subjected to racism during the World Cup in Russia this summer, says Ashley Young.
- 29 May 2018
I'll smash through everyone - Fury
29 May 2018
Rashford can set world alight - Young
29 May 2018
Man Utd can sign 'Carli Lloyds of this world'
29 May 2018
Going to the European Cup final - and risking the teacher's cane
29 May 2018
Jennings in for Stoneman at Headingley
28 May 2018
Mitchell ton seals Worcestershire win
27 May 2018
