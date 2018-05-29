Leicester

Faeces left in play park for second time

In both cases the faeces was left on the seat of children's play equipment.

Outside heart op baby moves hospitals

A baby born with her heart beating outside her body has been moved to a hospital nearer home.

Man admits hospital A&E stabbing

Yusuf Aka stabbed the 25-year-old man in the back as he was leaving the Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Maguire on rise from fan to World Cup

Harry Maguire says a "remarkable two years" have seen him progress from an England fan at Euro 2016 to the 2018 World Cup squad.

  • 30 May 2018

Worcs beat Leics with new record chase

Worcestershire complete a new record run chase for English one-day cricket to beat Leicestershire by six wickets.

  • 29 May 2018

Lyth century leads Yorkshire to victory

27 May 2018

Carberry loses Leicestershire captaincy

25 May 2018

Derbyshire beat Leics in exciting finish

25 May 2018