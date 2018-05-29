Leicester
Faeces left in play park for second time
In both cases the faeces was left on the seat of children's play equipment.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Leicester
Outside heart op baby moves hospitals
A baby born with her heart beating outside her body has been moved to a hospital nearer home.
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
Man admits hospital A&E stabbing
Yusuf Aka stabbed the 25-year-old man in the back as he was leaving the Leicester Royal Infirmary.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Leicester
'Pivotal' Richard III historian dies
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Essex
Fifth murder arrest over jeweller death
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Leicester
Car seized from woman about to give birth
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Leicester
Car boot vase sells for almost £22K
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Leicester
Maguire on rise from fan to World Cup
Harry Maguire says a "remarkable two years" have seen him progress from an England fan at Euro 2016 to the 2018 World Cup squad.
- 30 May 2018
Worcs beat Leics with new record chase
Worcestershire complete a new record run chase for English one-day cricket to beat Leicestershire by six wickets.
- 29 May 2018
-
30mph speed limit in the pipeline
-
Companionship cafe launch
-
Former Walkers factory site bought by Heather Mills to bring jobs back
-
Shield Group in Syston aims to build on record-breaking £80 million year by cutting energy costs
-
Appeal to find missing Desborough girl, 15
