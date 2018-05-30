Kent

Seventeen hurt as bus ploughs into cars

About 25 vehicles were damaged when the Arriva bus left a trail of devastation in Dartford.

  • 30 May 2018
Copperfield not liable for Briton's injuries

The US magician was negligent but not responsible for a man's injuries during a trick, a jury says.

Floods cause misery in London and Kent

Motorists are warned to drive only "if necessary" after thunderstorms left roads submerged.

  • 29 May 2018
Kent beat Somerset in rain-hit match

Kent win their third successive One-Day Cup match, beating Somerset by 28 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

  • 29 May 2018

Kent beat Hants despite Weatherley ton

Joe Weatherley hits an unbeaten century but Hampshire lose by one run to Kent in the One-Day Cup.

  • 27 May 2018