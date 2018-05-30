Kent
Top Stories
Seventeen hurt as bus ploughs into cars
About 25 vehicles were damaged when the Arriva bus left a trail of devastation in Dartford.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Kent
Copperfield not liable for Briton's injuries
The US magician was negligent but not responsible for a man's injuries during a trick, a jury says.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Floods cause misery in London and Kent
Motorists are warned to drive only "if necessary" after thunderstorms left roads submerged.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section England
Men hid criminal cash in chicken feed
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Kent
'Crunch' heard before sinkhole opened
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Kent
Police confirm missing girl in Poland
- 29 May 2018
- From the section London
Former Dons player Neale Cooper dies
- 28 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Spectacular lightning strikes UK
- 27 May 2018
- From the section UK
Lifeguards begin duty at Camber Sands
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Sussex
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Kent beat Somerset in rain-hit match
Kent win their third successive One-Day Cup match, beating Somerset by 28 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
- 29 May 2018
Kent beat Hants despite Weatherley ton
Joe Weatherley hits an unbeaten century but Hampshire lose by one run to Kent in the One-Day Cup.
- 27 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Car smashed after swerving to avoid animal
-
Town to host first Pride party
-
Folkestone and Hythe MP explains how to keep the right side of new data protection rules
-
More traffic disruption in Folkestone town centre
-
Universal Credit comes to Gravesend
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter