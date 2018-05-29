Humberside
Sport GB's Edmund cruises into round two
British number one Kyle Edmund reaches the French Open second round with a straight-set win over Australia's Alex de Minaur.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Tennis
Susan Calman is 'loving' Grimsby
The comedienne confirms she has kept her Strictly promise and got an I love Grimsby tattoo.
- 29 May 2018
Couple jailed for killing homeless man
Tony Richardson died a day after he was punched and kneed in the head in a Grimsby street.
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Humberside
Stolen bus found abandoned in sea
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Lincolnshire
Fresh report into Northern rail disruption
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Manchester
Police force 'improved', watchdog says
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Humberside
Body cameras to be extended across force
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Humberside
Disruption as rail staff hold strike
- 24 May 2018
- From the section England
'Magic pen of sex' teacher struck off
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Humberside
Farm workers sacked after pig abuse film
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Humberside
Northern rail 'number one priority'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Manchester
'Aggressive' PC accused of racist abuse
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Humberside
Edmund could contend in Paris - Cash
Kyle Edmund is among a group of younger players who could challenge 10-time champion Rafael Nadal at the French Open, says Pat Cash.
- 29 May 2018
Lyth century leads Yorkshire to victory
Adam Lyth hits an unbeaten 132 as Yorkshire coast to victory by nine wickets against Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup.
- 27 May 2018
