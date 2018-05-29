Humberside

Sport GB's Edmund cruises into round two

British number one Kyle Edmund reaches the French Open second round with a straight-set win over Australia's Alex de Minaur.

  • 29 May 2018
Live East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Susan Calman is 'loving' Grimsby

The comedienne confirms she has kept her Strictly promise and got an I love Grimsby tattoo.

  • 29 May 2018

Couple jailed for killing homeless man

Tony Richardson died a day after he was punched and kneed in the head in a Grimsby street.

Edmund could contend in Paris - Cash

Kyle Edmund is among a group of younger players who could challenge 10-time champion Rafael Nadal at the French Open, says Pat Cash.

  • 29 May 2018

Lyth century leads Yorkshire to victory

Adam Lyth hits an unbeaten 132 as Yorkshire coast to victory by nine wickets against Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup.

  • 27 May 2018