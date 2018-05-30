Hereford & Worcester

Flash floods bill could reach £10m

In some cases, up to five feet of water poured into streets, damaging road surfaces and engulfing properties.

  • 30 May 2018

Car fire blocks M42

The M42 was brought to a standstill northbound near Redditch on Wednesday morning.

  • 30 May 2018

Man denies murder over river body find

Terri Webb was found dead in the river Wye in December 2016.