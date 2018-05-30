Hereford & Worcester
Top Stories
Flash floods bill could reach £10m
In some cases, up to five feet of water poured into streets, damaging road surfaces and engulfing properties.
- 30 May 2018
Car fire blocks M42
The M42 was brought to a standstill northbound near Redditch on Wednesday morning.
- 30 May 2018
Man denies murder over river body find
Terri Webb was found dead in the river Wye in December 2016.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Hereford & Worcester
Villagers fundraise to build new shop
- 29 May 2018
Game of Thrones wedding date announced
- 25 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Worcs beat Leics with new record chase
Worcestershire complete a new record run chase for English one-day cricket to beat Leicestershire by six wickets.
- 29 May 2018
England's Te'o out of South Africa tour
England centre Ben Te'o is ruled out of the three-Test tour of South Africa and needs surgery on a quad injury.
- 29 May 2018
- comments
From other local news sites
-
Evesham man was paid by travellers to steal metal
-
Folk club welcomes "most exciting" band yet
-
Vehicle fire on M42 causes delays
-
Great British Bake Off finalist to open Droitwich Food and Drink Festival
-
MP for Wolverhampton North-East delivers speech on Brexit at recent Bromsgrove Labour Group meeting
-
Heartbroken sister aims to save lives after sibling's cancer tragedy
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter