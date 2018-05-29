Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Top Stories

Live South Live: Wednesday 30 May

All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Further arrests over festival deaths

Tommy Cowan, 20, and Georgia Jones, 18, died after attending the Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.

Motorcyclist killed in collision

Police say the crash involving a Suzuki motorcycle and a Honda Civic took place in Upham, Hampshire.

Sport

Latest stories

Kent beat Hants despite Weatherley ton

Joe Weatherley hits an unbeaten century but Hampshire lose by one run to Kent in the One-Day Cup.

  • 27 May 2018

Pompey cool interest in defender Clarke

Portsmouth would only be interest in an "astronomical offer" for centre-back Matt Clarke according to CEO Mark Catlin.

  • 25 May 2018

Eastleigh ownership changes approved

25 May 2018

Aldershot striker McClure signs new deal

25 May 2018