Hampshire & Isle of Wight
Live South Live: Wednesday 30 May
All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Further arrests over festival deaths
Tommy Cowan, 20, and Georgia Jones, 18, died after attending the Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.
- 29 May 2018
Motorcyclist killed in collision
Police say the crash involving a Suzuki motorcycle and a Honda Civic took place in Upham, Hampshire.
- 29 May 2018
End of the line for summer tourist bus
- 29 May 2018
House destroyed after garden fire
- 27 May 2018
Kent beat Hants despite Weatherley ton
Joe Weatherley hits an unbeaten century but Hampshire lose by one run to Kent in the One-Day Cup.
- 27 May 2018
Pompey cool interest in defender Clarke
Portsmouth would only be interest in an "astronomical offer" for centre-back Matt Clarke according to CEO Mark Catlin.
- 25 May 2018
