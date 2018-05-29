Gloucestershire

Top Stories

Tribute to mother and daughter found dead

The relatives of Laura Mortimer and 11-year-old Ella Dalby say the pair will be "missed very much".

Kayaker died trapped under tree branch

Tobias Hamer died on the River Dart despite numerous "heroic" rescue attempts, an inquest hears.

  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section Devon

Champion cheese-roller breaks record

Chris Anderson prefers cheddar but has taken home 22 double Gloucester cheeses in 14 years.

Sport

Latest stories

I was close to retiring, says Trinder

Henry Trinder says chronic injury problems left him contemplating retirement, but he is determined to "enjoy and embrace" his England recall.

  • 25 May 2018

Cheltenham Town sign midfielder Thomas

Former Coventry City midfielder Conor Thomas leaves Indian Super League side ATK to join Cheltenham Town.

  • 25 May 2018