Essex

Lightning causes disruption at Stansted

Flights are cancelled or delayed after its aircraft fuelling system was damaged by a thunderstorm.

  • 27 May 2018
'Hammer and pliers' burglary attack

A man is treated in hospital after two men carried out a break-in.

  • 29 May 2018

Roof of house destroyed by lightning

A neighbour heard a massive bang after the house was struck in the early hours of the morning.

  • 27 May 2018
Roy and Foakes help Surrey beat Essex

England's Jason Roy hits 86 from just 64 balls as Surrey ease to a six-wicket victory at Essex in the One-Day Cup.

  • 27 May 2018

O'Sullivan questions match-fixing stance

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan urges snooker's governing body to look at reasons for match-fixing instead of sanctioning players.

  • 26 May 2018

Chopra century helps Essex beat Somerset

25 May 2018

Colchester sign Vose and Chesmain

25 May 2018