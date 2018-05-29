Dorset
Live South Live: Wednesday 30 May
All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Search for rapist after beach attack
The woman was stood outside a club and approached by a man who led her away, police say.
- 29 May 2018
Kayaker died trapped under tree branch
Tobias Hamer died on the River Dart despite numerous "heroic" rescue attempts, an inquest hears.
- 29 May 2018
'Antarctica is my office'
- 29 May 2018
Boy, 11, arrested over rape of child
- 26 May 2018
Kent beat Hants despite Weatherley ton
Joe Weatherley hits an unbeaten century but Hampshire lose by one run to Kent in the One-Day Cup.
- 27 May 2018
