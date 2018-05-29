Dorset

Live South Live: Wednesday 30 May

All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Search for rapist after beach attack

The woman was stood outside a club and approached by a man who led her away, police say.

Kayaker died trapped under tree branch

Tobias Hamer died on the River Dart despite numerous "heroic" rescue attempts, an inquest hears.

Kent beat Hants despite Weatherley ton

Joe Weatherley hits an unbeaten century but Hampshire lose by one run to Kent in the One-Day Cup.

