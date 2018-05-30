Devon

Top Stories

Woman pulled from city centre reservoir

Firefighters were called to Drake's Place in the early hours.

  • 30 May 2018

Live Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Kayaker died trapped under tree branch

Tobias Hamer died on the River Dart despite numerous "heroic" rescue attempts, an inquest hears.

  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section Devon
Video 0:46

Car bounced out of the way of bus

It takes a group of men several attempts to get a car onto the pavement.

  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section Devon

Sport

Latest stories

Torquay's Young signs for Wrexham

Torquay United midfielder Luke Young joins Wrexham on a two-year contract and becomes manger Sam Ricketts' first signing.

  • 29 May 2018

Coventry City 3-1 Exeter City

Coventry City beat Exeter City in the League Two play-off final at Wembley to return to the third tier at the first attempt.

  • 28 May 2018

Exeter 10-27 Saracens

26 May 2018