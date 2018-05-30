Devon
Top Stories
Woman pulled from city centre reservoir
Firefighters were called to Drake's Place in the early hours.
- 30 May 2018
Kayaker died trapped under tree branch
Tobias Hamer died on the River Dart despite numerous "heroic" rescue attempts, an inquest hears.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Devon
Video 0:46
Car bounced out of the way of bus
It takes a group of men several attempts to get a car onto the pavement.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Devon
Sport Tisdale not committing to Exeter future
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Football
Fighter jet 'almost hit' police drone
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Devon
Man dies in indoor climbing wall fall
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Devon
Where are England's 10 national parks?
- 27 May 2018
- From the section England
First T-level colleges announced
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Family & Education
Children investigated over sextortion
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Devon
Deer on the run in city centre
- 25 May 2018
Sport
Latest stories
Torquay's Young signs for Wrexham
Torquay United midfielder Luke Young joins Wrexham on a two-year contract and becomes manger Sam Ricketts' first signing.
- 29 May 2018
Coventry City 3-1 Exeter City
Coventry City beat Exeter City in the League Two play-off final at Wembley to return to the third tier at the first attempt.
- 28 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
The 'death trap' stretch of A38 which is claiming life after life
-
Future of empty Royal Mail building at Pennycomequick revealed
-
Lyme parents’ drug-drive warning after son’s death
-
PICTURES: Budleigh Gala week 2018
-
Family rescued from Pole Sands by Exmouth RNLI
-
Planners reject Lyme park and ride application
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter