Cumbria
Live Updates from BBC Cumbria Live
Bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across Cumbria from Tuesday 29 May to Friday 1 June 2018.
Staff shortage delays flights launch
Passenger flights to Dublin, Belfast and London Southend are now due to start in September.
- 29 May 2018
Woman breaks arm during arm wrestle
Her opponent fainted and was "very upset" when she realised what had happened, a paramedic said.
- 28 May 2018
Marathon death fundraising to help chefs
- 28 May 2018
Fire sees 81 evacuated from ferry
- 27 May 2018
Rail disruption as Northern staff strike
- 26 May 2018
Fresh report into Northern rail disruption
- 25 May 2018
Barrow sign Colwyn Bay forward duo
Barrow sign forwards Jack Hindle and Astley Mulholland from Northern Premier League side Colwyn Bay.
- 29 May 2018
Stevenage sign winger Campbell-Ryce
Stevenage sign Jamal Campbell-Ryce following the winger's exit from fellow League Two side Carlisle United.
- 29 May 2018
