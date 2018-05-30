Coventry & Warwickshire
Top Stories
Open-top bus tour to celebrate promotion
It will be the first time the Sky Blues have enjoyed a victory parade since an FA Cup win in 1987.
- 30 May 2018
Firefighters back strike in contract row
West Midlands firefighters vote nine to one in favour of striking in a dispute over contracts.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
River searched as man seen entering water
The man, thought to be from Birmingham, was seen going into the river in Stratford on Friday.
- 29 May 2018
Time travel now possible in medieval city
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire
BBC Biggest Weekend highlights
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Roof of house destroyed by lightning
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Essex
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Coventry promotion 'brings fans closer'
Coventry City manager Mark Robins believes promotion from League Two has brought fans closer to the team.
- 29 May 2018
- comments
Coventry City 3-1 Exeter City
Coventry City beat Exeter City in the League Two play-off final at Wembley to return to the third tier at the first attempt.
- 28 May 2018
