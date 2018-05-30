Coventry & Warwickshire

Open-top bus tour to celebrate promotion

It will be the first time the Sky Blues have enjoyed a victory parade since an FA Cup win in 1987.

  • 30 May 2018

Firefighters back strike in contract row

West Midlands firefighters vote nine to one in favour of striking in a dispute over contracts.

River searched as man seen entering water

The man, thought to be from Birmingham, was seen going into the river in Stratford on Friday.

  • 29 May 2018

Coventry promotion 'brings fans closer'

Coventry City manager Mark Robins believes promotion from League Two has brought fans closer to the team.

  • 29 May 2018
Coventry City 3-1 Exeter City

Coventry City beat Exeter City in the League Two play-off final at Wembley to return to the third tier at the first attempt.

  • 28 May 2018

Warwickshire beat Notts in One-Day Cup

27 May 2018