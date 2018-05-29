Cornwall

Fatal crash victim 'in his 70s'

A driver who died in a two-vehicle crash on the A38 in the Glynn Valley was a man in his 70s, police say.

  • 29 May 2018

Live Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Video 1:26

Meet the Poldark superfans from the US

Fanatics of the BBC drama have gathered from across the US to visit its Cornwall filming locations.

Closure fears for 120-year-old Post Office

Villagers on the Lizard say they're very worried about losing their Post Office.

  • 29 May 2018

Centre Parata joins Pirates from Zebre

Championship club Cornish Pirates sign centre Rory Parata from Italian side Zebre on a one-year contract.

  • 29 May 2018

Cornish Pirates sign scrum-half Ashby

Championship side Cornish Pirates sign Netherlands scrum-half Jake Ashby from Bury St Edmunds on a one-year contract.

  • 18 May 2018