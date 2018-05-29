Cornwall
Fatal crash victim 'in his 70s'
A driver who died in a two-vehicle crash on the A38 in the Glynn Valley was a man in his 70s, police say.
- 29 May 2018
Video 1:26
Meet the Poldark superfans from the US
Fanatics of the BBC drama have gathered from across the US to visit its Cornwall filming locations.
- 30 May 2018
Closure fears for 120-year-old Post Office
Villagers on the Lizard say they're very worried about losing their Post Office.
- 29 May 2018
'Punk rock mum' relives drugs drama
- 29 May 2018
Man 'clipped' by car falls off cliff
- 27 May 2018
Car and HGV crash leaves one dead
- 28 May 2018
First T-level colleges announced
- 27 May 2018
Bankrupt man set fire to removal van
- 25 May 2018
Bishops 'ignored' child sex abuse
- 25 May 2018
Share scheme launched to heat Jubilee Pool
- 25 May 2018
The photographer sucked into a whirlpool
- 28 March 2018
Centre Parata joins Pirates from Zebre
Championship club Cornish Pirates sign centre Rory Parata from Italian side Zebre on a one-year contract.
- 29 May 2018
Cornish Pirates sign scrum-half Ashby
Championship side Cornish Pirates sign Netherlands scrum-half Jake Ashby from Bury St Edmunds on a one-year contract.
- 18 May 2018
