Cambridgeshire
Top Stories
Woman jailed in punched toddler case
Monika Rudaityte, 27, was in the house and "did nothing" to prevent the abuse, a court hears.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
Cambridge to start refugee support fund
Up to 10 refugees and others from war-torn areas could be helped with costs at the prestigious university.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
Dog's life saved after eating kebab stick
Border collie sweep swallowed an entire kebab stick - and probably the meat that was on it.
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Essex
Fossil fuel student protesters evicted
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
Soul Survivor festival to end in 2019
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
Rooftop display for Gormley sculpture
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
Fire authority challenges police takeover
- 25 May 2018
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
O'Hara to join Peterborough from Dundee
Peterborough United sign midfielder Mark O'Hara from Scottish Premiership side Dundee on a three-year contract.
- 25 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Fire service carry out water rescue to remind youngsters about the dangers of swimming in rivers
-
Police warning after Audis stolen from outside people’s homes
-
Updates: Slow traffic on A14 eastbound
-
Cambridge's new mums are among the oldest in the country
-
SEVERE WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rain and thunder forecast for Peterborough overnight
-
Public consultation launched for new £500,000 community facility in town
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter