Unwanted ovary op pain 'led to suicide'

Lucinda Methuen-Campbell had been in pain for years but it got worse after a bowel operation.

Beleaguered bus service finally launches

Passengers will get free rides for the first two weeks on the first route to open.

  • 29 May 2018
Sport Bristol City Women boss Kirk steps down

Head coach Willie Kirk steps down from his role at top-flight club Bristol City Women after three years in charge.

Kent beat Somerset in rain-hit match

Kent win their third successive One-Day Cup match, beating Somerset by 28 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

  • 29 May 2018

Trego shines as Somerset beat Middlesex

Peter Trego top scores with 65 as Somerset defeat Middlesex by 53 runs in the One-Day Cup at Taunton.

  • 27 May 2018

Chopra century helps Essex beat Somerset

25 May 2018