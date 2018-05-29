Bristol
Unwanted ovary op pain 'led to suicide'
Lucinda Methuen-Campbell had been in pain for years but it got worse after a bowel operation.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
Beleaguered bus service finally launches
Passengers will get free rides for the first two weeks on the first route to open.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Bristol
Sport Bristol City Women boss Kirk steps down
Head coach Willie Kirk steps down from his role at top-flight club Bristol City Women after three years in charge.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Football
Slavery abolitionist celebrated
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Bristol
Sport Gloucestershire v Sussex washed out
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Counties
I don't wish to be PM - Rees-Mogg
- 27 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Kent beat Somerset in rain-hit match
Kent win their third successive One-Day Cup match, beating Somerset by 28 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
- 29 May 2018
Trego shines as Somerset beat Middlesex
Peter Trego top scores with 65 as Somerset defeat Middlesex by 53 runs in the One-Day Cup at Taunton.
- 27 May 2018
This is how many dogs police destroyed last year
Bristol City planning a multi-storey car park at Ashton Gate to ease parking issues on matchdays
‘Incredible’ Weston College wins Bristol Life Award
Royal Hotel given permission to expand and build underground car park
