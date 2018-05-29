Birmingham & Black Country
Top Stories
Death crash driver 'had drugs in system'
A coroner says "excessive speed" caused the crash that killed six people in Birmingham.
Questions as flash flood clean-up begins
Birmingham residents say more should be done to protect homes flooded three times in nine years.
Firefighters back strike in contract row
West Midlands firefighters vote nine to one in favour of striking in a dispute over contracts.
Man sentenced over young mum crash death
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
River searched as man seen entering water
- 29 May 2018
Former Dons player Neale Cooper dies
- 28 May 2018
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Our correspondents
Why the Midlands is still Brexit Central
Our political editor attempts to steer us through the confusing ways of the customs union. Or Customs Union.
Discover the violent end of the Oxford dodo
Scanning technology at University of Warwick reveals the secrets of an important specimen.
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
I fell out of love with swimming - Simmonds
Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds says she came close to quitting after losing her love for the sport.
- 30 May 2018
Bruce wants to stay with Aston Villa
Steve Bruce wants to remain as manager of Aston Villa - as long as the Championship club still want him in charge.
- 28 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Wednesday morning’s traffic and travel
-
How women in Birmingham are more likely to be older when they have babies
-
One in four Brummies risking £2,500 fine by driving with dangerous tyres
-
Before the courts: Community order for Rowley Regis thief
-
Vintage vinyl up for grabs as record fair returns
-
Drug dealers Dominic Ali and Kale Nelson will have to wait to find out their fate
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter