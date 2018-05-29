Birmingham & Black Country

Death crash driver 'had drugs in system'

A coroner says "excessive speed" caused the crash that killed six people in Birmingham.

Questions as flash flood clean-up begins

Birmingham residents say more should be done to protect homes flooded three times in nine years.

Firefighters back strike in contract row

West Midlands firefighters vote nine to one in favour of striking in a dispute over contracts.

Why the Midlands is still Brexit Central

Our political editor attempts to steer us through the confusing ways of the customs union. Or Customs Union.

15 May 2018
Patrick Burns Political editor, Midlands

Discover the violent end of the Oxford dodo

Scanning technology at University of Warwick reveals the secrets of an important specimen.

20 April 2018
David Gregory-Kumar Science, Environment & Rural Affairs Correspondent