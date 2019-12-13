UK results: Conservatives win majority

After 650 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 365 203 48 11 8 15
Change +47 -59 +13 -1 -2 +2

BBC News Election 2019

Boris Johnson
Video 2 minutes 45 seconds

Johnson returns to power with big majority

The Tories win their biggest majority since the 1980s, as Jeremy Corbyn says he will not lead Labour into the next election, and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson loses her seat.

Jeremy Corbyn

Corbyn: I will not lead Labour at next election

The Labour leader's decision comes as the party faces its worst election performance for years.

Jo Swinson at the count

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson to step down

She began the campaign saying she could become the next PM, but has lost her seat to the SNP.

nicola sturgeon

SNP wins election landslide in Scotland

The SNP makes big gains across Scotland, including the defeat of Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson.

Virginia Crosbie and Sarah Atherton will represent the Conservatives in Westminster

Tories claim big scalps in Wales election results

The first three female Conservative MPs are elected in Wales as the party wins a big UK majority.

Stephen Farry celebrates with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long

DUP suffers losses as SDLP and Alliance make gains

Sinn Féin unseats the DUP's Nigel Dodds but both main parties suffer a big drop in votes across NI.

Caroline Lucas at the count

Green Party's Caroline Lucas increases majority

The Green Party MP is "proud" of the result but also "deeply angry" at a "broken" political system.

Johnson's gamble pays off but challenges lie ahead

