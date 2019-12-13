Latest election headlines
BBC News Election 2019
Johnson returns to power with big majority
The Tories win their biggest majority since the 1980s, as Jeremy Corbyn says he will not lead Labour into the next election, and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson loses her seat.
Top Stories
Corbyn: I will not lead Labour at next election
The Labour leader's decision comes as the party faces its worst election performance for years.
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson to step down
She began the campaign saying she could become the next PM, but has lost her seat to the SNP.
SNP wins election landslide in Scotland
The SNP makes big gains across Scotland, including the defeat of Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson.
Tories claim big scalps in Wales election results
The first three female Conservative MPs are elected in Wales as the party wins a big UK majority.
DUP suffers losses as SDLP and Alliance make gains
Sinn Féin unseats the DUP's Nigel Dodds but both main parties suffer a big drop in votes across NI.
Green Party's Caroline Lucas increases majority
The Green Party MP is "proud" of the result but also "deeply angry" at a "broken" political system.
Featured Contents
