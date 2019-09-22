Top Stories
Scottish Labour leader calls for clarity on Brexit
Richard Leonard tells the BBC his party needs a clearer position to put to voters.
- 22 September 2019
The week ahead at Holyrood
MSPs will debate the Climate Change Bill which sets a net-zero emissions target.
- 23 September 2019
Low-carbon heating gets £30m fund
Businesses and organisations are invited to apply for funds to support "innovative" projects.
- 23 September 2019
Protesters call for Scotland to remain in the EU
Thousands marched down the Royal Mile before a rally was held outside the Scottish Parliament.
- 21 September 2019
