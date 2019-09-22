Top Stories

Scottish Labour leader calls for clarity on Brexit

Richard Leonard

Richard Leonard tells the BBC his party needs a clearer position to put to voters.

The week ahead at Holyrood

MSPs will debate the Climate Change Bill which sets a net-zero emissions target.

Low-carbon heating gets £30m fund

Businesses and organisations are invited to apply for funds to support "innovative" projects.

Protesters call for Scotland to remain in the EU

Thousands marched down the Royal Mile before a rally was held outside the Scottish Parliament.

