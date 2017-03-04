BBC News Northern Ireland Election 2016

Mike Nesbitt

DUP and Sinn Féin largest parties in poll

The DUP marginally holds on to its position as the largest party in the NI Assembly, Sinn Féin closes the gap by one seat.

Parliament Buildings at Stormont

No change in NI paramilitary assessment

The official assessment of paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland has not changed despite some very serious crimes, the PSNI chief constable has said.

Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness outside the count centre in Londonderry

Government talks 'must build on progress'

Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness says talks on shaping a programme for government 'must build on progress'.

results

DUP largest in NI as assembly count ends

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) remains the largest in Northern Ireland after all 108 seats in the assembly are declared.

The DUP's Arlene Foster and Lord Morrow celebrate after their election in Fermanagh and South Tyrone

DUP past 30 seats in NI Assembly election

The DUP passes the 30-seats mark after the first day of counting in the Northern Ireland Assembly election.

Mike Nesbitt Steohen Walker

Funny side of NI election campaign

While some commentators have described this assembly election campaign as fairly low-key, it has had its share of strange and quirky moments.

Stormont

Stormont: The numbers game

With the finish line in sight, how do the numbers add up at Stormont?

Polling station

Stripes and vote

Party leader profiles

Arlene Foster accepts the applause after her speech at the DUP conference in 2015
Gerry Adams
Mike Nesbitt
Colum Eastwood
David Ford

