BBC News Northern Ireland Election 2016
DUP and Sinn Féin largest parties in poll
The DUP marginally holds on to its position as the largest party in the NI Assembly, Sinn Féin closes the gap by one seat.
Top Stories
DUP and Sinn Féin largest parties in poll
The DUP marginally holds on to its position as the largest party in the NI Assembly, Sinn Féin closes the gap by one seat.
No change in NI paramilitary assessment
The official assessment of paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland has not changed despite some very serious crimes, the PSNI chief constable has said.
Government talks 'must build on progress'
Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness says talks on shaping a programme for government 'must build on progress'.
DUP largest in NI as assembly count ends
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) remains the largest in Northern Ireland after all 108 seats in the assembly are declared.
DUP past 30 seats in NI Assembly election
The DUP passes the 30-seats mark after the first day of counting in the Northern Ireland Assembly election.
Funny side of NI election campaign
While some commentators have described this assembly election campaign as fairly low-key, it has had its share of strange and quirky moments.
Featured Contents
DUP and Sinn Féin largest parties in poll
The DUP marginally holds on to its position as the largest party in the NI Assembly, Sinn Féin closes the gap by one seat.
No change in NI paramilitary assessment
The official assessment of paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland has not changed despite some very serious crimes, the PSNI chief constable has said.
Government talks 'must build on progress'
Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness says talks on shaping a programme for government 'must build on progress'.
DUP largest in NI as assembly count ends
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) remains the largest in Northern Ireland after all 108 seats in the assembly are declared.
DUP past 30 seats in NI Assembly election
The DUP passes the 30-seats mark after the first day of counting in the Northern Ireland Assembly election.
Funny side of NI election campaign
While some commentators have described this assembly election campaign as fairly low-key, it has had its share of strange and quirky moments.
No change in NI paramilitary assessment
The official assessment of paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland has not changed despite some very serious crimes, the PSNI chief constable has said.
Government talks 'must build on progress'
Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness says talks on shaping a programme for government 'must build on progress'.
DUP largest in NI as assembly count ends
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) remains the largest in Northern Ireland after all 108 seats in the assembly are declared.