Top Stories
Elections 2016: At-a-glance guide
An at-a-glance guide to the 2016 elections, including results and analysis from around the UK.
- 9 May 2016
- From the section UK Politics
Scottish Parliament results
Election of 129 MSPs to the Scottish Parliament took place on 5 May 2016
Northern Ireland Assembly
Election of 108 MLAs to the Northern Ireland Assembly took place on 5 May 2016
London Mayor & Assembly
Election of the Mayor of London and London Assembly took place on 5 May 2016
Police & Crime Commissioners
Election of 40 Police & Crime Commissioners across England and Wales took place on 5 May