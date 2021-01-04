Raffensperger calls Trump 'just plain wrong' after election call
Georgia's top election official Brad Raffensperger has called President Donald Trump's false claims that he won the state in 2020 "just plain wrong".
Mr Raffensperger's comment came after Mr Trump pressured him in a phone call to "find" votes proving his win.
Criticism of Mr Trump's call has been widespread, with some claiming that it amounts to illegal vote tampering.
Republicans fear that the call could undermine their efforts to win two Senate races in Georgia on Tuesday.
If Republicans win both Georgia senate seats in the run-off election, they will retain control of the Senate. If their candidates lose, Democrats will control the Senate, House of Representatives and White House.
"He did most of the talking. We did most of the listening," Mr Raffensperger told ABC News on Monday. "But I did want to make my points that the data that he has is just plain wrong," he said, describing what he told the president's team during the hour-long call on Saturday.
"He had hundreds and hundreds of people he said that were dead that voted. We found two, that's an example of just - he has bad data," he added.