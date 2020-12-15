US election: Top Republican Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden
A top member of US President Donald Trump's Republican Party, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the presidential election last month.
Senator McConnell spoke after the electoral college formally confirmed Mr Biden's victory over Mr Trump.
The Democrat won 306 electoral college votes to Mr Trump's 232.
President Trump still refuses to concede, making unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.
Relations with the Senate, currently controlled by the Republicans, will be crucial to Mr Biden's presidency.
On Tuesday, he travels to Georgia to campaign for the Democrats in next month's Senate run-off elections. Two seats will be decided on 5 January and could decide whether or not his party takes control of the chamber. Democrats already control the House of Representatives.
Speaking on the Senate floor, Mr McConnell said: "Today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden."
Congratulating Mr Biden's running-mate, Kamala Harris, he added: "All Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time."
The Republican Senate leader's acknowledgement comes after weeks of silence over the election outcome and other may mark a turning point for senior members of Mr Trump's party.
McConnell's statement should give cover to more congressional Republicans to acknowledge the reality. https://t.co/lzhi2Hp7qR— Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) December 15, 2020