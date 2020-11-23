Michigan votes to certify Biden's win over Trump
President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the US state of Michigan has been officially certified, in a serious blow to Donald Trump's beleaguered attempts to challenge the result.
One of two Republicans on the Michigan State Board of Canvassers joined the two Democrats to approve finalising the result. The other Republican abstained.
Mr Biden was projected to win the state by more than 150,000 votes.
Mr Trump has alleged voter fraud swayed the outcome, without offering evidence.