US election: Trump appears to admit Biden victory in tweet
- Published
Donald Trump has seemingly acknowledged for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the US presidential election, but also reiterated his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud.
"He won because the Election was Rigged," he wrote on Twitter.
Despite losing the 3 November election, Mr Trump has so far refused to concede.
He has launched a slew of lawsuits in key states but has not provided any evidence to back his claims of fraud.
His legal efforts have so far been unsuccessful.
On Friday, election officials said the vote was the "most secure in American history", the most direct rebuttal from federal and state authorities of the president's claims.
Nevertheless, Mr Trump has refused to acknowledge Mr Biden's victory until now.
On Friday, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News: "President Trump believes he will be President Trump, have a second term."
In a news conference on the same day, Mr Trump said "who knows" which administration would be in power in the future.