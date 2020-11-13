Obama: Trump election fraud claim 'undermining US democracy'
Former President Barack Obama has said Donald Trump's election fraud claims are delegitimising US democracy.
In an interview with CBS News, due to air on Sunday, Mr Obama said President-elect Joe Biden had "clearly won" this year's race for the White House.
The result of the presidential election was called by US media last weekend, but some counting continues.
Claiming widespread ballot tampering, Mr Trump has launched a flurry of legal challenges.
The president's team has yet to provide any evidence to support their claims.
Mr Obama, his Democratic predecessor, said the allegations were motivated by the fact that "the president doesn't like to lose".
"I'm more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials, who clearly know better, are going along with this," he added. "It is one more step in delegitimising not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally, and that's a dangerous path."
Mr Obama was speaking ahead of the release of his new memoir, A Promised Land, which charts his rise to the US Senate and first term as president. Due for release on 17 November, it's the first of two books covering his time in the White House.
Earlier on Thursday, the two top congressional Democrats - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer - called on Republicans to "accept reality" and tackle the coronavirus crisis instead.
A small but growing number of Republicans on Capitol Hill have congratulated Mr Biden or backed calls for him to be given daily intelligence briefings - a usual practice for incoming presidents.
But most in the party are standing by President Trump in refusing to acknowledge Mr Biden's victory.
The President-elect is 5.2 million votes ahead of Mr Trump - about 3.4% - and is projected to have enough electoral votes needed in the state-by-state Electoral College to take the presidency.
There are reports Mr Trump has told friends he wants to start a digital media company to undermine the conservative network Fox News, whose once full-throated support he now feels lacking.