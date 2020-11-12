Joe Biden picks Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
US President-elect Joe Biden will pick veteran aide Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff.
Mr Klain has served as an aide to Mr Biden since the 1980s on the Senate Judiciary Committee and later as chief of staff when he was vice-president.
Mr Klain was also a senior White House aide to Barack Obama and chief of staff to Vice-President Al Gore.
He was played by actor Kevin Spacey in the movie Recount, about the presidential election of 2000.