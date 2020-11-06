US Election 2020: Trump slams election integrity as Biden urges calm
- Published
President Donald Trump has baselessly accused his political rivals of trying to steal Tuesday's US election as a result hangs in the balance.
His Democratic challenger Joe Biden earlier appealed for calm as the nail-biting count drags on in five states.
While clinging to his edge in Nevada and Arizona, Mr Biden has been chewing into the Republican president's lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
It follows one of the most rancorous presidential races in living memory.