US results: Ways Americans are coping with a looooong wait
- Published
Things are tense. As election officials work to count the remaining ballots, Americans have been left on the edge of their seats, sitting, watching and waiting for their next president.
But in the meantime, it's meme time.
Since polls closed on Tuesday, Americans desperate for results have taken to social media, looking for ways to cope with election week anxiety. Ask the internet and you shall receive memes.
If one thing is clear, this election is starting to feel very, very long.
And as the officials count, pollsters predict, and the media projects, it has become very hard to think about absolutely anything else.
Good morning! Looking forward to another day of this.😭#ElectionResults2020 #Elections2020 #thursdaymorning— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 5, 2020
pic.twitter.com/a4FnKtCOQp
Special attention has been turned to Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania where officials have yet to declare the winner, and whose voters could send either Joe Biden or Donald Trump to the White House. Nevada in particular - normally thought of for the gambling and nightlife of Las Vegas - has become a particular target of social media frustration.
so nevada can count cards and chips at casinos fast but not their ballots??? yall hurry up pls🙄 pic.twitter.com/y4JaH3ZYB8— sophia (@lizardfck420) November 5, 2020
nevada after counting 1 ballot an hour pic.twitter.com/2i8JycJtLt— joe (@jxeker) November 5, 2020
But unfortunately for all of us waiting, wanting the results doesn't seem to be getting them here any faster.
Some have even offered to drive to Nevada to assist with the count.
me driving to nevada to count those votes myself #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/u6h5CBEMUt— rosina :p (@r0sinab) November 4, 2020
And others, maybe sick of the endless predictions, have offered a reimagined electoral map.
the electoral map if people voted their jean color pic.twitter.com/2jgELGVxZb— Derek Guy (@dieworkwear) November 3, 2020
As it stands now, we're still waiting on results from Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.
