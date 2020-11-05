US election 2020: Who has lead in states still counting?
- Published
The race for the White House is coming down to who wins the few remaining battleground states - here's your guide to those counts.
With analysis on what to look for from North America reporter Anthony Zurcher.
This story and the charts will be updated regularly but you can also follow the votes as they come in on our state by state results page.
GEORGIA - 16 electoral votes
Where things stand: Trump is ahead but Biden is narrowing the gap - it's now down to around 13,500 votes (as of 14:00 EDT, 19:00 GMT).
How many votes are still be counted: Local officials say just over 60,000.
Where are these votes? These are mail-in ballots which are mostly from Atlanta and Savannah which have skewed heavily toward Biden.
Anthony on what to look for: It's a race to see what happens first - Biden either catches Trump in the tabulations or there are no more votes to count.
When will we learn more? Officials say they're almost done and we could have a result Thursday afternoon.
ARIZONA - 11 electoral votes
Where things stand: Biden still has a lead of about 68,000 - but Trump has been gaining.
How many votes are still be counted: State officials say about 470,000 votes are left.
Where are these votes? They're from all over this diverse state, but most are in the area around Phoenix.
Anthony on what to look for: Biden posted a big early lead in the state, but it's Trump who has been chipping away. While the remaining ballots to be counted are overwhelmingly from Maricopa county, which Biden carried, the key is whether they're in-person votes, where Trump has done well, or dropped-off mail votes, which tilt toward Biden.
When will we learn more? We're expecting another batch of results at 19:00 local time (02:00GMT) - we don't know how many or if they'll prove decisive.
NEVADA - 6 electoral votes
Where things stand: Biden leads by nearly 12,000 votes, a lead he extended slightly on Thursday morning with the latest batch of results.
How many votes are still be counted: There are just over 63,200 ballots remaining.
Where are these votes? Cities like Reno and Las Vegas are in counties still reporting.
Anthony on what to look for: A narrow Biden lead might expand, as more mail-in and provisional ballots from same-day registered voters mostly in Democratic Clark County (home to Las Vegas) are counted - unless those new voters are Trump supporters rushing to vote in-person. Conserative-leaning rural counties will also report, but there are fewer people there.
When will we know more? An additional 51,000 ballots will be reported tomorrow, according to Joe Gloria, an official in Clark County, which contains Las Vegas. A clearer result will likely come by the weekend.
PENNSYLVANIA - 20 electoral votes
Where things stand: Trump is ahead but Biden is narrowing the gap.
How many votes are still be counted: Unclear but thought to be hundreds of thousands.
Where are these votes? In counties won by Hillary Clinton in 2016 so mostly Democratic votes.
Anthony on what to look for: Most of the votes left are postal ballots from the the Philadelphia area, which is why Biden continues to eat away at Trump's lead in the state.
When will we learn more? All votes will be counted by Friday.