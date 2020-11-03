US election 2020: Do women want Trump or Biden?

No. I know of some women that refuse to vote for Trump because of his past. I am so thankful that I am not judged on my past, I am far from perfect. He may have said or behaved sexist in the past and he may not be someone you'd invite to dinner, but he's the best president this country has ever seen. Vote for the policy not the person. No one is perfect. We can't be hypocrites when it comes to the future of our nation. It's time to be logical, unbiased, and honest with ourselves.