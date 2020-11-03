US Election 2020: Why healthcare matters to voters

Healthcare is a big piece. Obama famously said: "If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor", which was clearly a bald-faced lie in retrospect. Since the enactment of the so-called "Affordable Care Act" the amount of money I have had to pay for healthcare has skyrocketed. Additionally a look at the Veterans Affairs (VA) is proof that American government fails at healthcare. Something about America and nationalised healthcare don't ever work together. Therefore, I cannot in good conscience vote for Biden, a man that stood by and let the American people think they were getting cheaper healthcare and that they could "keep their doctor".