The Countdown: Amy Coney Barrett v Hillary Clinton, and Lil Pump
There are eight days to go.
Another rapper afraid about his tax bill has come out for US President Donald Trump. Amy Coney Barrett is set to be voted onto the Supreme Court - what has that got to do with Hillary Clinton?
The news in four sentences
1. "We're not going to control the pandemic," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN, adding that a vaccine and other kinds of therapy should be the focus of attention.
2. As the virus surges through the United States, Vice-President Mike Pence has also come under scrutiny for continuing to campaign despite several members of his inner circle testing positive - he and his wife have tested negative.
3. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have threatened to sue a conservative anti-Trump group for giant billboards they put up in New York's Times Square that implied the couple were indifferent to the toll of the pandemic.
4. And the first excerpt from Barack Obama's latest memoir, A Promised Land, has just been published and it focuses on... the fight for healthcare reform.
Amy Coney Barrett v Hillary Clinton memes
Amy Coney Barrett is set to be confirmed to the Supreme Court later on Monday - an event being celebrated by conservatives on social media, who are enjoying the irony that it's also Hillary Clinton's birthday.
They have been sharing a meme of Judge Barrett holding up an empty notepad edited with an image that Ms Clinton tweeted in 2016 of herself as a young girl sending birthday wishes to "this future president".
Mrs Clinton's opposition to Amy Coney Barrett's nomination is unsurprising - she has taken the Democratic line that a new justice should not be appointed in an election year.
There are plenty of supporters celebrating Mrs Clinton and her achievements on her birthday, but she has remained a target for many Republicans and conservatives. Chants of "Crooked Hillary" can still be heard at Mr Trump's rallies.
Commentators wonder why Republicans still talk about her so much. Just last week her daughter Chelsea Clinton told a talk show that the president appears to be "obsessed with her", suggesting this was because Mrs Clinton won the popular vote in 2016.
Lil Pump: The rap endorsement of Trump
Rapper Lil Pump has become the latest rapper to stump for Mr Trump. In a very explicit Instagram story to his 17.3m followers, he rails against Joe Biden's tax plan, ending his narrative with an unearthly shriek and then a serene smile.
The 20-year-old, a SoundCloud artist who broke through with his 2017 hit Gucci Gang, later posted what is clearly an edited image of himself seated next to the president.
Like fellow rapper 50 Cent, he cited Joe Biden's plan to hike taxes for those earning over $400,000. which as BBC Reality Check has pointed out, only covers about 1.5% of the population. How much an individual will be taxed also depends on what state they live in.
(Although over the weekend 50 Cent appears to have made a U-turn, after his ex-girlfriend comedian Chelsea Handler publically criticised him for supporting Mr Trump.)
Lil Pump is known for his outspoken antics and has caused offence more than once . It's certainly possible, as many have already pointed out, that this is just another way of drawing attention to himself.
On the day that Donald Trump was elected president he tweeted out an equally explicit condemnation of him.