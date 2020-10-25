US election 2020: Pence stays campaigning despite aide's Covid diagnosis Published duration 29 minutes ago Related Topics US election 2020

image copyright Reading Eagle via Getty Images image caption Vice-President Pence leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force

US Vice-President Mike Pence plans to maintain a busy election campaign schedule despite being exposed to a senior aide who has tested positive for Covid-19, his spokesman says.

Donald Trump's running mate will not self-isolate, although he is a close contact of the VP chief of staff, Marc Short.

Mr Pence and his wife both tested negative on Saturday, his office said.

Covid-19 has become a key battleground ahead of the 3 November election.

About 57 million ballots have already been cast in early voting, a record figure largely spurred by the pandemic.

Mr Trump's Democratic challenger, former Vice-President Joe Biden, holds an average eight-point lead in national polls. But the race is much closer in several important swing states.

Mr Pence - who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force - and his wife, Karen, remained "in good health", his spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement.

"While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the vice-president will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines for essential personnel," he added.

Those measures include regular monitoring for symptoms and mask-wearing.

Mr Pence was seen wearing a mask as he returned to Washington DC following a day of campaigning in Florida on Saturday, and after the news of Mr Short's diagnosis was made public, AP news agency reports.

Earlier this month, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris temporarily halted her campaign travel after two members of her staff tested positive. The campaign said it was a precautionary decision as the pair were not considered to be close contacts of the senator.

Meanwhile, media reports say another Pence adviser, Marty Obst, also tested positive recently. The cases have raised questions about White House Covid-19 protocol, three weeks after President Trump was admitted to hospital with the virus before making a recovery.

The vice-president is scheduled to hold a rally on Sunday afternoon in Kinston, North Carolina.

What else is happening on the campaign trail?

President Trump will appear in New Hampshire on Sunday, a day after campaigning in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin. He is scheduled to appear at two rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, before making his way to Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska on Tuesday.

Joe Biden, who made two campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday, has no public schedule for Sunday.

media caption Who really decides the US election?

Most US states lean heavily towards one party or the other, so presidential candidates usually focus on a dozen or so "battleground" states that are up for grabs.

States like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio and North Carolina are viewed as the most influential because they have historically swung between Republican and Democrat candidates. They also have higher numbers of electoral college votes, which decide the outcome of the election.

Mr Biden only has a narrow lead over Mr Trump in key battlegrounds, with Florida and North Carolina looking particularly tight, according to polling averages.

How is coronavirus affecting the election?

More than 8.5 million infections have been reported nationwide, along with nearly 225,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The outbreak has contributed to a surge in postal and early in-person voting.

media caption US government scientist Dr Anthony Fauci says there could be a Covid vaccine in the US before the end of 2020

President Trump and Mr Biden have continued to present starkly different views over the way ahead.

In North Carolina on Saturday, the president said that widespread coronavirus testing was "good" but also "very foolish" because it boosted official case numbers around the country.

He also claimed the US might already have a vaccine "if it weren't for politics". No vaccine has yet completed clinical trials.

Despite the current spike in cases and rising hospital admissions, President Trump continued to assure supporters that the US was turning a corner.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci denied this, warning the "data speak for themselves".

Mr Trump also mocked Mr Biden's drive-in rallies, which he had seen on TV, saying: "There were so few cars... you could hear the cars: honk honk."

Meanwhile, Mr Biden maintained his key message that huge numbers of Americans have died from Covid-19 due to the president's policies.