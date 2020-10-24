US election 2020: Trump starts three-state campaign blitz after casting vote
President Donald Trump has begun a three-state campaign blitz after casting his vote early in Florida.
He will hold rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin on Saturday alone as he seeks to make up ground against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Mr Biden, who holds a steady lead in national polls, is campaigning in Pennsylvania, another key state.
More than 50 million Americans have already voted, a record figure spurred by the pandemic.
The Republican president has continued to hold packed rallies despite a new surge in coronavirus infections that is particularly affecting the Midwest - home to several electoral battlegrounds.
Speaking in Lumberton, North Carolina on Saturday, Mr Trump said America's coronavirus pandemic had been blown out of proportion and mocked his Democratic rival for making ominous warnings about a bleak winter.
In contrast, Mr Biden held a drive-in rally in Bucks County, Pennsylvania where he told supporters: "We don't want to become superspreaders."
With just 10 days to go until the election, Joe Biden holds an average eight-point lead in national polls over Donald Trump.
But the race is much closer in several important swing states.
How and where did Trump vote?
Mr Trump voted at a library in West Palm Beach, Florida - near his Mar-a-Lago resort - on Saturday morning.
"I voted for a guy named Trump," he told reporters after voting.
Florida is always a key prize in the US election and the president had been campaigning there on Friday. Early voting centres opened in Florida this weekend.
Mr Trump switched his permanent residence and voter registration from New York to Florida last year - and this was the first ballot he has cast in person since doing so. Earlier this year, he voted by mail in the state's primary elections.
During his bid for a second presidential term, Trump has regularly claimed mail-in voting is prone to fraud. Experts say this is wrong and that it is as safe as other methods.
Where are the campaigns going?
Most US states lean heavily towards one party or the other, so presidential candidates usually focus on a dozen or so states where either of them could win. These are known as the battleground states.
Over the next few days, Mr Trump is due to hold events in several of them. After his three-state blitz on Saturday, including a midnight rally appearance in Waukesha, Wisconsin, the president will appear in New Hampshire on Sunday.
He is then scheduled to appear at two rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, before making his way to Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska on Tuesday.
In North Carolina on Saturday, the president said that widespread coronavirus testing was "good" but also "very foolish" because it boosted case numbers around the country.
He also claimed the US might already have a vaccine "if it weren't for politics".
Meanwhile Mr Biden is focusing on Pennsylvania - where he is holding two drive-in rallies on Saturday.
The second event will be held in Luzerne county, a former Democratic stronghold which President Trump won in 2016.
The Republican took the state by a very narrow margin over Hillary Clinton in that election.
Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama has been campaigning for Mr Biden at a drive-in rally in Miami, Florida.