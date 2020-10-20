The Countdown: Tiffany Trump trends and two rivals show love
With 14 days to go, Mr Trump heads to Pennsylvania for another rally, while his daughter's slip-up at a Republican gay pride event is getting attention. In Utah, a Republican and a Democrat do something together that you would never expect.
Two pictures, two tight races
Although the polls show Joe Biden ahead nationally, it's how things turn out in a few crucial states that will really count.
1. Florida, a must-win state
Slightly more registered Republicans than Democrats turned out to vote early in Florida, according to state data just released. In other early voting states, we have seen the opposite trend.
2. Pennsylvania, holding on to the working-class vote
Donald Trump heads to Pennsylvania for his third visit to Erie, where will be trying to hold on to white working-class voters he won over last time - he will know that Joe Biden paid the city a visit just 10 days ago and has just released a statement saying the jobs promised by Mr Trump at the last election have not materialised.
Tiffany is trending after an LGBT event
Our reporter Holly Honderich explains why people are talking about her:
The president's youngest and lesser-known daughter is being ridiculed online after a video of her speaking at a recent Trump campaign Pride event was posted online.
"I know what my father believes in," Ms Trump says to a modest crowd. "Prior to politics he [President Trump], supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQI... IA+ community."
Critics have pointed out that she forgot to include the "T" in the acronym - which stands for trans - and they have used that to point to the rollback of LGBT protections by her father's administration.
For example, though President Trump rarely comments publicly on LGBTQ issues, he has banned trans people from serving in the military, and revoked an Obama-era measure protecting trans students in public schools.
Being in the spotlight is a change for Tiffany, the only child from Mr Trump's second marriage to actress Marla Maples, and she is not usually thought to be close to her father.
Commentators noted that Tiffany's speech at the Republican National Convention in August lacked personal anecdotes about her father, instead offering up a more formal endorsement of his policies.
Democrat and Republican rivals: 'We don't need to hate each other'
Two candidates in the elections are getting noticed for being friendly and united in what has generally been a very bitter election.
They are Democrat Chris Peterson and his Republican opponent, Lt Governor Spencer Cox, both running to be Utah's governor, and they have released a series of ads to show that it is possible work well across the divide.
I’d like to thank @SpencerJCox for joining together to record these PSAs. With the deep divisions in our country, it can take grace and courage to try to work together. No matter who wins the presidential election, we must all commit to a peaceful transfer of power. #standunited https://t.co/VwZdClfqdO— Peterson for Utah (@PetersonUtah) October 20, 2020
"There are some things we both agree on," Mr Cox says. "We can disagree without hating each other."