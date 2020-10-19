US election 2020: Trump and Biden feud over debate topics Published duration 24 minutes ago Related Topics US election 2020

media caption Who really decides the US election?

US President Donald Trump and his White House challenger Joe Biden are feuding over plans for their last debate.

The Republican president's campaign accused debate organisers of helping the Democrat by leaving foreign policy off the topic list this week.

The Biden camp shot back that Mr Trump was trying to avoid questions on his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Biden has a commanding lead nationally in opinion polls with two weeks to go until the election.

But he has a smaller lead in the handful of key US states that will ultimately decide the outcome. Nearly 30 million early voters have already cast their ballots.

What did the Trump campaign say about the debate?

On Monday, the president's camp sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates calling for topics to be adjusted for the final live showdown this Thursday.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in the letter that the campaigns had already agreed foreign policy would be the focus of the third debate.

The topics were announced by moderator and NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker last week: American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Mr Trump has been holding large campaign rallies

During a campaign rally on Monday afternoon in Prescott, Arizona, Mr Trump described Welker as a "radical Democrat" and said she would be "no good".

Mr Stepien accused Mr Biden of being "desperate to avoid conversations about his own foreign policy record" and the commission of trying to "insulate Biden from his own history".

"The Commission's pro-Biden antics have turned the entire debate season into a fiasco and it is little wonder why the public has lost faith in its objectivity," he wrote.

He also accused Mr Biden of trying to avoid questions over reports about purported emails from his son, Hunter, and alleged conflicts of interest.

How did the Biden campaign respond?

The Democrat's camp hit back that it was actually Mr Trump who was trying to duck questions.

"The campaigns and the Commission agreed months ago that the debate moderator would choose the topics," said national press secretary TJ Ducklo.

"The Trump campaign is lying about that now because Donald Trump is afraid to face more questions about his disastrous Covid response.

"As usual, the president is more concerned with the rules of a debate than he is getting a nation in crisis the help it needs."

What happened with the last two debates?

The Trump campaign chief wrote on Monday that the moderator of the cancelled second debate on 15 October, Steve Scully, had been suspended after tweeting to a prominent Trump critic, then lying that his account had been hacked.

Mr Stepien also accused the moderator of the first debate, Fox News' Chris Wallace, of having acted as "a third combatant" against Mr Trump.