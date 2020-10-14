US election 2020: Do celebrity endorsements help Joe Biden?

There is even some suggestion that these star-studded events hurt her chances. In the final days of her 2016 campaign, she appeared with a laundry list of A-listers - Katy Perry, Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez - at concerts across the country, seemingly aimed at young and diverse voters. But Mrs Clinton was still unable to hold on to the African American voters who had turned up for President Obama. In 2016, approximately 11% of the black voters who voted Democrat in 2008 stayed home. What's more, opting for a concert series, as opposed to time on the ground with voters, may have played into perceptions of Mrs Clinton as an out-of-touch elite.