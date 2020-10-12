US election 2020: Trump back on campaign trail in Florida
- Published
President Trump is going back on the campaign trail in Florida later on Monday, less than two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.
His outdoor speech at Sanford airport comes as he visits four battleground states over the next four days.
Florida is a state he must win to have any hope of re-election on 3 November, correspondents say.
His opponent Joe Biden meanwhile will be touting his economic plans in the midwestern state of Ohio.
Polling suggests Mr Biden has a 10-point lead over Mr Trump nationally. However his lead in some key swing states is narrower - as is the case in Florida where he is 3.7 points ahead, according to an average of polls collated by Real Clear Politics.
Mr Trump first started showing symptoms of coronavirus 11 days ago, and was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center a day later.
But on Sunday his personal doctor said he was no longer a Covid transmission risk to others.
'Nothing but reckless behaviour'
The BBC's Nomia Iqbal, in Florida, says it's no surprise that the Sunshine State is the place where Mr Trump will be making his big rally return.
President Trump really wants and needs to win Florida - a state he narrowly carried in 2016 - our correspondent says.
It is also his adopted state. A lifelong New Yorker, he made himself a resident here last year in September.
The president's rally - and events later in the week in Pennsylvania, Iowa and North Carolina - will be closely watched not least for any sign that the president has changed his approach to coronavirus precautions.
Critics have disparaged him for not encouraging people to wear protective masks or abide by social distancing guidelines.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany - currently quarantining after testing positive for Covid-19 - said those at the rally would be encouraged to wear masks and hand sanitizer would be available.
"Ultimately, you have a right in this country to show up and express your political viewpoint," she told the Fox and Friends show.
Mr Biden meanwhile attacked the president's approach, saying in a statement that "President Trump comes to Sanford today bringing nothing but reckless behaviour, divisive rhetoric, and fear mongering".