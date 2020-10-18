US election 2020: What are Trump's and Biden's policies?
- Published
American voters will face a clear choice for president on election day, between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic hopeful Joe Biden.
Here's a look at what they stand for and how their policies compare on eight key issues.
President Trump set up a coronavirus task force at the end of January which he says has now shifted its focus to "safety and opening up our country".
The president is also prioritising the speedy development of coronavirus treatments and vaccines, directing $10bn towards such projects.
Mr Biden wants to set up a national contact-tracing programme, establish at least 10 testing centres in every state, and provide free coronavirus testing to all.
He supports a nationwide mask mandate, which would require face coverings to be worn on federal property.
President Trump is a climate change sceptic, and wants to expand non-renewable energy. He aims to increase drilling for oil and gas, and roll back further environmental protections.
He has committed to withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord - the international agreement on tackling climate change - which the US will formally leave later this year.
Mr Biden says he would immediately re-join the Paris climate agreement if elected.
He wants the US to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and proposes banning new leases for oil and gas drilling on public lands, as well as a $2tn investment in green energy.
President Trump has pledged to create 10 million jobs in 10 months, and create one million new small businesses.
He wants to deliver an income tax cut, and provide companies with tax credits to incentivise them to keep jobs in the US.
Mr Biden wants to raise taxes for high earners to pay for investment in public services, but says the increase will only impact those earning over $400,000 a year.
He supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 (£11.50) an hour from the current rate of $7.25 (£5.50).
President Trump wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) passed under President Obama, which increased the federal government's regulation of the private health insurance syste, including making it illegal to deny coverage for people with pre-existing medical conditions. He says he wants to improve and replace it, although no details of the plan have been published.
The president also aims to lower drug prices by allowing imports of cheaper ones from abroad.
Mr Biden wants to protect and expand the ACA.
He wants to lower the eligibility age for Medicare, the policy which provides medical benefits to the elderly, from 65 to 60. He also want to give all Americans the option to enrol in a public health insurance plan similar to Medicare.
President Trump has reiterated his promise to bring down US troop levels overseas, while continuing to invest in the military.
The president says he will continue to challenge international alliances and maintain trade tariffs on China.
Mr Biden has promised to repair relationships with US allies.
He says he would do away with unilateral tariffs on China, and instead hold them accountable with an international coalition that China "can't afford to ignore".
President Trump says he doesn't believe racism is a systemic problem within US police forces.
He has positioned himself as a firm advocate of law enforcement, but has opposed chokeholds and offered grants for improved practices.
Mr Biden views racism as a systemic problem, and has set out policies to address racial disparities in the justice system, such as grants to incentivise states in reducing incarceration rates.
He has rejected calls to defund police, saying additional resources should instead be tied to maintaining proper standards.
President Trump has an expansive interpretation of the US constitution's Second Amendment protections giving Americans the right to bear arms.
He did propose tightening background checks on gun buyers after a string of mass shootings in 2019, but nothing came of the plan and no further legislation has been put forward.
Mr Biden has proposed banning assault weapons, universal background checks, limiting the number of guns a person can purchase to one per month, and making it easier to sue negligent gun manufacturers and sellers.
He would also fund more research into preventing gun violence.
President Trump says it's his constitutional right to fill the vacancy on the court during the remainder of his first term in office, and has put forward conservative judge, Amy Coney Barrett.
One issue that the Supreme Court could soon rule on is the legal right to abortion in the US - something the president and Judge Barrett have opposed in the past.
Mr Biden wants the vacancy to be filled after the next president enters office.
He says if elected he would would work to pass legislation to guarantee a woman's right to an abortion if the Supreme Court rules against it.