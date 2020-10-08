Image copyright Reuters

The second debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be held virtually, the Commission on Presidential Debates has announced.

The move to a virtual format comes after Mr Trump was diagnosed last week with coronavirus.

His doctor says he has had no symptoms for more than 24 hours.

The second debate between the rival candidates is scheduled for next Thursday.

The 90-minute event was due to be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, with local residents in the audience posing questions to the candidates.

But the commission said candidates would now take part "from separate remote locations".

Participants and the moderator will be in Miami.

The commission said the decision was made "to protect the health and safety of all involved".

Mr Trump previously said he looked forward to debating Mr Biden on stage in Miami, saying "it will be great".

Mr Biden on Monday said he would share a stage with Mr Trump as long as medical experts gave the go-ahead.